Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Events

One Paseo hosts toy drive to benefit Home Start

One Paseo is hosting a toy drive to benefit Home Start. (Photo is from a previous year's event.)
(Courtesy)
Share

To help bring joyful tidings, One Paseo is hosting a toy drive with local nonprofit Home Start, a charity committed to helping the most underserved and vulnerable in the San Diego community. The toy drive kicked off Dec. 1 and runs until Dec. 13 at One Paseo.

Home Start, Inc., a nonprofit child abuse prevention and treatment agency, has been serving San Diego since 1972. Its mission is to assure the safety and resiliency of children by strengthening families and their communities.

For the toy drive, One Paseo is turning its One Paseo Trolley into a gifting sleigh, ready to be filled with gifts collected from the community. Home Start serves children from babies to age 18 and One Paseo’s goal is to provide the Home Start team with hundreds of new, unwrapped gifts.

The One Paseo Trolley will be located on Paseo Place nearby Cava restaurant. Donations of wrapping supplies are also being accepted.

One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit www.onepaseo.com.

EventsCarmel Valley NewsPhilanthropyDel Mar

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement