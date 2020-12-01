One Paseo hosts toy drive to benefit Home Start

To help bring joyful tidings, One Paseo is hosting a toy drive with local nonprofit Home Start, a charity committed to helping the most underserved and vulnerable in the San Diego community. The toy drive kicked off Dec. 1 and runs until Dec. 13 at One Paseo.

Home Start, Inc., a nonprofit child abuse prevention and treatment agency, has been serving San Diego since 1972. Its mission is to assure the safety and resiliency of children by strengthening families and their communities.

For the toy drive, One Paseo is turning its One Paseo Trolley into a gifting sleigh, ready to be filled with gifts collected from the community. Home Start serves children from babies to age 18 and One Paseo’s goal is to provide the Home Start team with hundreds of new, unwrapped gifts.

The One Paseo Trolley will be located on Paseo Place nearby Cava restaurant. Donations of wrapping supplies are also being accepted.

One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit www.onepaseo.com.

