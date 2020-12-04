Little Italy to stream Holiday Special, tree lighting on Dec. 5

Little Italy has come up with many creative ways to safely season including a virtual tree lighting and holiday special for people to watch from the comfort of their homes.

The Little Italy Holiday Special will stream across various platforms on Friday, Dec. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. The special will include a performance by the Our Lady of the Rosary Choir in the historically renovated church, a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas from Santa and Mrs. Claus and heartfelt messages from local residents and business owners. The special will conclude with the highly anticipated 22nd annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony led by the Little Italy Leadership with an Italian countdown by Father Joe Tabigue of Our Lady of the Rosary Church.

Also online, kids can follow along on Giuseppe the Elf’s Little Italy adventures on Instagram and Facebook as he explores Little Italy and gets into some holiday mischief. To be extra safe, Santa has also gone digital. Families will be able to email their letters to Santa directly at Letters@SantaInLittleItalySD.com. Letters can also still be dropped off in person at The Big Red Mailbox in Piazza della Famiglia. Letters being dropped off in-person will have to be postmarked by Dec. 14 to receive a response from Santa.

Little Italy’s Christmas tree stands over 30-feet tall.

(Courtesy)

For the older set, Little Italy mixologists have also come together online for Holiday Cocktail & Mocktail virtual tutorials. Every Thursday, virtual tutorials by Little Italy mixologists from Civico 1845, Cloak & Petal, Juniper & Ivy and Little Italy Food Hall, will be taking place via Instagram and Facebook. Recipes will be released the Tuesday before each class.

The Little Italy Wednesday Holiday Market is back on Wednesdays in the Piazza della Famiglia. Shop from a variety of farmers, artisan food producers and local crafters for that perfect holiday gift. The market will be operating under the same safe COVID-19 guidelines as the Little Italy Mercato including a limit on the number of shoppers on the Piazza at any one time, one entry and one exit will be provided. The market is available every Wednesday in December from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. except for Dec. 30.

Additionally, the Little Italy Association is hosting its 10th annual toy drive, benefitting the foster children of New Alternatives, Inc. Local restaurants and retailers will host drop-off boxes where San Diegans and guests can drop-off a new unwrapped toy.