AAUW invites local high school students to compete in ‘Speech Trek’ for cash prizes

The American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch invites all local high school students to compete in Speech Trek, a speech competition sponsored by AAUW of California. Contestants create a 5-6-minute speech on the following public policy topic: “Has social media helped or hindered the breaking down of barriers for women and girls?” Deadline to apply is Dec. 21, 2020.

The local live virtual competition via Zoom will be on Jan. 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. when the local students will compete for these prizes: 1st place: $500; 2nd place: $300; 3rd place: $200. The winner of the local contest will participate in state semi-finals in April 2021. The top three state semi-finalists will compete for more cash prizes. Contact AAUW Del Mar-Leucadia Branch at speechtrek@aauwdml.org for more information and to apply for the contest. Videos of previous participants can be found by searching online for “YouTube Speech Trek 2020.”

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings which are open to the public and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp held at the University of California San Diego. The branch also supports the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org