Jenni Kayne airstream pop-up shop comes to One Paseo Dec. 9-15

For the first time ever, Jenni Kayne, the California-based lifestyle brand, will bring its renovated 1956 vintage airstream trailer to Carmel Valley’s One Paseo. The airstream will provide shoppers with a unique personalized shopping experience including special gifts, exclusive offers and surprises from local vendors. The airstream will be parked near Cava on Paseo Place from From Wednesday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Jenni Kayne specializes in wardrobe staples and home classics. Jenni Kayne has nine stores, collaborations with brands like Pottery Barn and a lifestyle blog called Rip & Tan. The airstream will host the latest from the fall collection, including Jenni Kayne’s fisherman sweaters, mules and clogs, and home decor items such as candles, pillows and throw blankets.

The airstream will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Throughout the week there will be additional promotions:

Dec. 9 : Floral arrangements from Solana Beach’s Native Poppy as gifts with purchases and Tarot oracle reading with Lunita Valasquez from 12-7 p.m.

Dec. 10: Drop a toy to support One Paseo’s toy drive for Home Start and receive 20% off your purchase and a copy of Jenni Kayne’s book Pacific Natural. There will also be surprise delights from Salt and Straw.

Dec. 11-13: Customers can choose an ornament off the Christmas tree and receive either a gift with purchase or discount off their purchase

Dec. 15: Surprises and delights from Blue Bottle Coffee.

One Paseo continues to hope to be a fun shopping and outdoor dining destination this holiday season. Every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m., snow cascades from the rooftops. Additionally, every Saturday evening features live holiday music for guests to enjoy. A full schedule of live music performances can be found at onepaseo.com/events/tunesonturf/