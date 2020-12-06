Local Optimist Club sponsors essay contest for students

The Optimist Club of Del Mar — Solana Beach is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2020-2021 school year. The contest is open to contestants under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020 and who have not yet completed secondary school or its equivalent. There is no minimum age.

(Courtesy)

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” and determine the top winners. Winners will receive awards of $250 (1st place), $150 (2nd place), and $100 (3rd place). The club’s 1st place winning essay will be sent to the California South (CALSO) district level where college scholarships are available for top winners. The deadline for receipt of Club Level Essay Contest entries is Jan, 31, 2021.

Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can obtain an application and contest rules at https://bit.ly/39Cntmw or by contacting the club Essay Contest Chairperson Janis LaVigne at janis@lavigne.com or 760-415-1990.

“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club President Don LaVigne said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”

The Optimist Club of Del Mar — Solana Beach has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for many years and has been active in the community since 1981. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include the Optimist Oratorical Contest, Junior Optimist Clubs, Scouts, Children’s Challenge Awards, Casa de Amistad, Ronald McDonald House, Rady Children’s Hospital, Community Resource Center, and high school scholarship programs.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organization with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth”, Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about the Optimist Club of Solana Beach-Del Mar, visit its website at optimistdelmarsolanabeach.org. To learn more about Optimist International, call (314) 371-6000 or visit optimist.org.