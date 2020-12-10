Carmel Valley author organizes ‘Mystery Loves Georgia’ online auction to benefit Fair Fight

Carmel Valley author Kathy Krevat is working with local authors Tammy Kaehler and Lisa Brackmann to organize Mystery Loves Georgia (www.mysterylovesgeorgia.com), an online auction to benefit Fair Fight. Fair Fight is Stacey Abrams’ organization that promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourages voter participate in elections, and educates voters about elections and their voting rights. The auction will run now through Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

Kathy Krevat (MYDA CLARK Photography)

Authors, readers and other supporters have donated items to the auction, including exclusive items like:

• Zoom book club meeting with Sara Paretsky

• Zoom book club meeting with Rhys Bowen

• Signed, annotated limited edition of a short story by Laura Lippman

• Signed books from T. Jefferson Parker

• Personalized hardcover first edition of Attica Locke’s Black Water Rising

• Chance to name a character in Jonathan Maberry’s next Joe Ledger thriller and signed first editions of his graphic novel, Black Panther: Power

• Chance to be named as a Super-Villain in Gary Phillips next graphic novel

• Your pet’s name in a thriller from suspense writer Nina Sadowsky

• and much more!

The auction also contains many opportunities for writers including:

• Books and a zoom chat with an author and publisher (Naomi Hirahara and publisher Colleen Dunn Bates.

• Manuscript consult and chat with Kelli Stanley (three chapters or 50 pages of reading)

• Critiques and zoom consults from Catriona McPherson and Hilary Davidson (separately)

• Zoom brainstorming session with Rachel Howzell Hall

• and much more!

“As mystery authors, we believe that justice will prevail in the end,” says Krevat. “We hope that this effort will contribute to reversing the voter suppression that happens in Georgia and other states.”

Krevat is the author of the bestselling Chocolate Covered Mystery series and the Gourmet Cat Mystery series. She has a short story published in the Crossing Borders anthology that came out in March 2020, and is currently writing a young adult suspense novel.

Tammy Kaehler (Courtesy)

Tammy Kaehler writes the award-winning Kate Reilly Racing Mystery series when she’s not managing projects and writing business communications for corporate consulting clients. She, too, is pleased to be able to contribute her expertise and contact list to help ensure that every eligible voter has equitable access to the polls and a chance to make their voices heard.

LisaBrackmann

(Courtesy)

Lisa Brackmann is the New York Times best-selling author of the Ellie McEnroe trilogy (Rock Paper Tiger) and the thrillers Getaway, Go-Between and Black Swan Rising. Her books have been shortlisted for numerous awards, including the Strand Critic’s best-first-novel, SCIBA’s T. Jefferson Parker Award, the Anthony and Left Coast Crime’s Best International Mystery, as well as landing on Amazon’s Top 100 Books of the Year and Top 10 Mystery/Thrillers.

More information about the auction can be found at www.mysterylovesgeorgia.com , on Facebook, or by following the @mysterylovesGA account on Twitter.

