Jurassic Quest Drive Thru and other local events

Note: Check all websites for updates that may occur.

 Jurassic Quest Drive Thru: For two weekends, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will be migrating to Del Mar Fairgrounds from Jan. 1-10. The nation’s best touring dinosaur exhibit will transform the outdoor parking area of Del Mar Fairgrounds into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as the 50 foot-long Megalodon. The drive-thru experience has seen over 250,000 cars and 1 million people in attendance since launching the national tour in mid-July. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, you’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 80 foot-long Spinosaurus! For more information and to buy tickets, visit jurassicquest.com

Madison Gallery exhibition: An exhibition by Robert Montgomery will run Dec. 19, 2020-Feb. 16, 2021 at Madison Gallery in Solana Beach. “The Sea has No name for America” is Scottish-born and London-based urban poet Robert Montgomery’s second solo exhibition with Madison Gallery. The Madison Gallery is located at 320 S Cedros, Suite 200, Solana Beach. madisongalleries.com

 “Holidays in Your Car” Light show: A Holiday Lights Show featuring more than 1 million lights runs now to Jan. 2 as part of the “Holidays in Your Car” drive-thru holiday program at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Attendees drive through a mile-and-a-half display of LED lights, accompanied by holiday music. Highlights include holograms and multicolored projections with images of the season cast onto sets, some more than 40 feet tall. Tickets start at $49 per car and are sold in advance and online only. Each ticket is valid for one car, and the number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts/seats in the vehicle. holidaysinyourcar.com

Drive-in Nutcracker ballet: City Ballet of San Diego performs “The Nutcracker” ballet at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 19 as part of the “Holidays in Your Car” drive-thru entertainment program at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Tickets are $99 to $279. holidaysinyourcar.com

Holiday Tree and lights: Stroll the streets of downtown Del Mar Village through Jan. 4 and see festive lights, garlands, shopfronts and the lighted holiday tree at the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar. visitdelmarvillage.com

 ’Tis the Sea Sun-themed holiday decorations: Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12925 El Camino Real, Carmel Valley, features ’Tis the Sea Sun-themed holiday decorations, including a 36-foot Christmas tree made of 44 surfboards with inlaid LED lights and music with a 15-foot surfing Santa pulled by four reindeer on top of the Sky Deck roof. Meet “Delmer” the talking penguin, tour a gigantic igloo, snap a selfie with huge starfish, send letters to Santa and drive through a lighted candy cane forest with sparkling stars. delmarhighlandstowncenter.com