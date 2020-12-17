Register now: The annual Red Nose Run goes live via Zoom Dec. 19

Welcome all “The Red Nose Rundeers!” The annual The Red Nose Run/Walk is going live via Zoom on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. for free. Plot your own 5K or 3K run/walk anywhere you like.

This charity event has always been supported by its loyal Rundeers and they hope everyone will join them again. Covid can’t take the Merry out of Christmas! This is a fun and safe way to join together highlighting the event’s wonderful sponsors and supportive businesses as the event recognizes and supports Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and Semper Fi Fund. Be sure to capture one of the local businesses during your zoom hour. How cool is this? Your friends and family from all over the world can join the event, pets too. Don’t forget to wear a tinsel or two!

For more information and to register, visit therednoserun.com.