Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society to hold food drive for local families Dec. 19

On Saturday, Dec. 19 the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will sponsor a food drive to benefit Solana Beach families that have been economically devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many in the community have lost their jobs or have had their work hours shortened and need the help of the community to get by. Members of the board of the Civic and Historical Society will be in the La Colonia parking lot at 715 Valley Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. People will be able to drive through the parking lot and leave their donations with the Historical Society. The food collected will be given to the La Colonia Community Foundation which will give out the food on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Items to donate include but are not limited to the following: Packaged beans, rice and pasta; Canned fruits and canned vegetables; Tortillas and bread; Crackers and cookies; Fresh fruits such as apples, oranges, avocados, and limes; Paper goods; Gift cards from Vons and/or Sprouts.