‘All Shook Up’ rocks into North County at Ovation Theatre

Ovation Theatre is presenting a virtual stream of the innovative, live production of “All Shook Up” Jan. 29-30, 2021 and Feb. 5-6, 2021.

Filmed on grounds featuring historic buildings and a circular stage, this outdoor roving theatre transforms into smalltown middle America, where the musical takes place. “All Shook Up: Inspired By and Featuring the Songs of Elvis Presley” is a recent jukebox musical comedy that takes viewers to 1955 where a guitar-playing young man rides into a square little town in a square little state and changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night this musical features such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

(Courtesy)

During a time when many youth activities have been canceled, artistic director Pamela Laurent and musical director Scott Gregory—the driving forces behind Ovation’s mounting list of award-winning productions— knew they had to find a way to keep live theatre going. And together with choreographer Susie Dycus they envisioned a way to bring to life the rowdy and, at other times, tender music while maintaining safety for the performers.

“We are thrilled to forge new ways to keep live theater safely going forward for our performing arts performers. We are also so excited about the creative results we have had rehearsing this show in this unconventional way. It’s wonderful to live in Southern California and have the opportunity to actually provide a safe outdoor option for theater. All Shook Up is a show that easily lends itself to our outdoor and roving production, and we’re making the most of it,” said Laurent.

The cast features past as well as new Ovation performers from around San Diego County.

Streaming performances are Friday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30 at 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. Because the performance is recorded and streamed, people can watch from anywhere there is internet service.

Recorded streaming ticket prices are $40 for a group pass, and $25 for a single pass for all ages. Tickets are available at ovtheatre.booktix.com. Check out ovationtheatre.org, call (760) 487-8568, or email info@ovationtheatre.org for more information.