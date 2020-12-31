Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute Zoom event: ‘Insights: How your diet REALLY affects your body’

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to lose weight in 2021? There are many diet trends and fads on the market, but how do they really affect our health?

The Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute is presenting “Insights: How your diet REALLY affects your body” Thursday, Jan. 14, from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom. Registration link is bit.ly/3mUHF6A

Learn from Sanford’s scientists the links between diet, chronic diseases, longevity and aging. Your diet may be more significant to your health than you realize.

Join Sanford’s panel of researchers and hear what they’re learning about diet and health. Participants will explore how calories, fat and sugar affect the heart, liver and the aging process. Start the year with scientific insights about how what you eat can support your long-term health.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation and will give you an opportunity to personally connect with Sanford’s scientists and have your questions answered.

For questions, contact info@sbpdiscovery.org