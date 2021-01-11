Center for Community Energy’s conference on V2G set for Feb. 12

The Center for Community Energy (CCE), a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Southern California, will host a free virtual conference on Friday, Feb. 12, on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). The purpose of this conference is to help private rate payers and industry experts better understand what V2G is, and why it could become a key strategy to help ensure California can meet its goal: 60% renewable energy by 2030.

According to CCE Executive Director, Dr. Jose Torre-Bueno, “V2G could help us literally and figuratively breathe more easily. Among other things, it could help address California’s serious nighttime energy shortage problem often referred to as ‘The Duck Curve’ – a representation of the nightly decline in energy production from clean solar and wind resources that forces us to shift to power from carbon-emitting gas and even coal-powered electricity plants.

“If done effectively, V2G would also deliver real economic value – for owners of electric vehicles who could sell electricity back to power companies at night, and for local communities that could benefit from greater influence over how electricity is produced, consumed, and paid for locally.”

During the conference, experts from California, Canada, and Europe will speak, lead discussions, and contribute to the key deliverables that will be produced: recommendations for the California Public Utilities Commission. Detailed information about the speakers and their topics is available at centerforcommunityenergy.org.

The conference is free, but attendees will be required to register in advance. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break. Attendees may opt to attend all or selected sessions, and will be able to post questions and comments throughout.

The Center for Community Energy, a California-based 501(c)3 non-profit, was founded to help Californians find more and better ways to solve their many energy challenges while simultaneously reducing and eliminating dangerous carbon dioxide emitted during energy production. CCE does this through research, education and events, and consulting.