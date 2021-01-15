‘Mental Health & Wellness during COVID-19’ topic at AAUW virtual event Jan. 23

The public is invited to attend the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch virtual program “Mental Health & Wellness during COVID-19” on Saturday, Jan. 23. Check-in and Zoom Social Chat start at 9:45 a.m. and the program at 10 a.m. The local branch is hosting the event for the AAUW Interbranch Council which is composed of all San Diego County AAUW branches.

Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. Questions for the event speakers may be submitted at the time of registration and/or during the presentation using the Chat function.

Dr. Lisa Lim will discuss “Mental Health and Wellness During COVID-19.” She is a counselor, private therapist and professor at California State University San Marcos. She will discuss normal reactions to the current state of the world, strategies for improving or maintaining wellness, coping skills for supporting mental health, and mental health resources.

Pam Smith

(Courtesy)

Pamela Smith will discuss “Aging Well During COVID-19.” She is director of the San Diego Health and Human Services (HHSA) School Wellness Program and the former director of the San Diego HHSA Aging Well Program. Her presentation will address what research tells us about what it takes to age well, how we are personally doing and what we should do, and what changes we should make during COVID-19.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings which are open to the public and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Many of these groups are ongoing with virtual meetings.

The AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org