‘Transforming Your Mind and Transcending Limitations’ program to be presented Jan. 19

A talk on “Transforming Your Mind and Transcending Limitations” will be presented by Del Mar Community Connections at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 via Zoom.

Scott Shannon, M.D.

Scott Shannon, M.D. will explore the topic in a program sponsored by DMCC’s Health and Wellness 2021 Premiere Speaker Series.

Shannon, a holistic psychiatrist, will discuss how various approaches using psychedelic substances are changing psychiatric care for depression, chronic pain and PTSD.

Registration is required so that DMCC may send the joining link. Those interested can find the registration link at dmcc.cc/calendar or can call (858) 792-7565 for registration assistance.