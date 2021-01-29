Center for Community Energy announces V2G conference speakers and agenda

The Center for Community Energy (CCE) recently announced the roster of speakers for its Feb. 12 virtual conference on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).

Speakers will include the following experts from the US, Canada and Europe:

• Bjoern Christensen, Managing Director, next-dimension

• Jerry Jackson, Ph.D., Smart Grid Research Consortium (SGR)

• John Sarter, Off the Grid Design

• Marc Monbouquette, Enel X

• Marc Trahand, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Nuvve

• Pierre-Oliver Pineau, Ph.D., HEC Montréal

• Scott Shepard, Analyst, Guidehouse Insights

• Timothy Lipman, Ph.D., University of California – Berkeley

• Gustavo Vianna Cezar, Grid Integration Systems

• Jeffery Greenblatt, Ph.D, Energy Futures, LLC

Each speaker will make individual presentations, answer questions, and participate in a panel discussion at the end of the conference. The conference agenda is available at bit.ly/2Y9LeLB

The conference is free, but attendees will be required to register in advance at centerforcommunityenergy.org. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break. Attendees may opt to attend all or selected sessions, and will be able to post questions and comments throughout.

The Center for Community Energy, a California-based 501(c)3 non-profit, was founded to help Californians find more and better ways to solve their many energy challenges while simultaneously reducing and eliminating dangerous carbon dioxide emitted during energy production. CCE does this through research, education and events, and consulting.