Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• The Doris Howell Foundation presents its “Top Women’s Health Stories of 2020” at noon Friday, Feb. 5, online. The event and its guest speakers will review the most relevant research stories of last year and the impact they may have on women’s health during 2021 and beyond. $25. Register at howellfoundation.org/upcoming-event.

• Adventures By the Book presents “Super Book II: A Virtual Adventure by the Book” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, online. The all-day event will feature 12 authors and more. There are various admission levels, including book copies. adventuresbythebook.com/event/superbookii-2

• Birch Aquarium at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography kicks off the next iteration of its Jeffrey B. Graham Perspectives on Ocean Science Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, online. The first lecture, “The Art and Science of Atmospheric Rivers and the Changing Hydroclimate of the West,” will feature meteorologist Alexander Gershunov discussing the mechanisms behind projected precipitation changes, their anticipated effects on California and how art can help convey the science. The lecture series continues March 8 and April 12. Free. Register for the Zoom link at bit.ly/birchlectures2021.

Arthur Brooks will discuss how to heal a bitterly split America on Thursday, Feb. 11, online. (Courtesy)

• The National Conflict Resolution Center presents “A Path Forward” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, online. The event will feature writer Arthur Brooks discussing how to heal a bitterly split America, with a Q&A led by NCRC President Steven Dinkin. ncrcevents.com

• Warwick’s bookstore presents bestselling author James Patterson at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, via Zoom. Patterson will discuss his new book, “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors.” $30; includes a book copy for pickup at Warwick’s in La Jolla (shipping is available). Free event access for active and retired military personnel (book not included). warwicks.com/event/patterson-2021



Family & children

• The Nature Collective presents “Virtual Connections: Tidepools” at noon Thursday, Feb. 4, online. All ages can learn about local Marine Protected Areas and become a tidepool ambassador. Register at thenaturecollective.org/events.

The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Intergenerational Fun with Yiddish” on Sunday, Feb. 7, online. (Courtesy)

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Intergenerational Fun with Yiddish” beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, online. Naomi Miller will teach Yiddish conversational skills through songs, storytelling, word games and skits. Children, parents and grandparents are welcome. The first class is free; $18 per session or $75 for a five-class package thereafter. bit.ly/yiddishintergenerational

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents a virtual Valentine’s craft at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. The activity, a heart wreath, is aimed at children ages 5-10, but any age can participate. Free. Register at sdrecconnect.com with code 85292 to receive the meeting link and supply list.



Art & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its “Rembrandt & Vermeer: The Golden Age of Dutch Art” lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, online. Linda Blair will discuss Rembrandt’s later years. $14 for Athenaeum members; $19 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• Bach Collegium San Diego continues its 2020-21 virtual season with “J.S. Bach: Welcome to Leipzig” on Saturday, Feb. 6, online. The concert, part of the organization’s reDiscover series, will feature soprano Margot Rood, tenor Scott Mello and baritone Tyler Duncan. Free (donations accepted). bachcollegiumsd.org

• The Museum of Photographic Arts presents the Human Rights Watch Film Festival through Monday, Feb. 8, online. The event features films and Q&A discussions on topics including LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, equal access to child care for working-class parents, freedom of speech and systemic racism. $9 and up. hrwfilmfestivalstream.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Experiments on Stone: Four Women Artists from the Tamarind Lithography Workshop” beginning Monday, Feb. 8, online. The exhibition, drawn from the museum’s collection, explores the prints produced by Anni Albers, Ruth Asawa, Gego and Louise Nevelson at the Tamarind Lithography Workshop in Los Angeles during the 1960s. bit.ly/mcasdstone

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its five-week art history lecture series on Albrecht Dürer at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, online. Victoria Martino will cover the artist’s service to Maximilian I from 1512 to 1519. $14 for Athenaeum members and $19 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The San Diego Museum of Art presents “Exhibition on Screen: Rembrandt” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, online. The inaugural SDMA Film Club event will include the film and a discussion with Michael Brown, the museum’s curator of European art. $5 and up. bit.ly/sdmafilmrembrandt

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the 31st annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival Feb. 11-21 online, showcasing a selection of 31 contemporary Jewish-related films. $15 per program; $12 for JCC members. lfjcc.org/cjc/sdijff

• The UC San Diego visual arts department’s Kamil Gallery currently presents “That Woman is Bizarre,” an online photography exhibition by Haina Wang. The UCSD student designed the self-portrait series to put her in different social situations that contemporary Chinese women face. sites.google.com/ucsd.edu/kamilgallery



Virtual galas & events

• The 12th annual Mitchell Thorp Warrior Spirit 5K will be held Feb. 6-21 online. The event, which benefits critically ill children, features an “Explore Your City” scavenger hunt, finishing certificates and prizes. Register at warriorspirit5K.org.

• The Helen Woodward Animal Center’s “Doggie Gras” is being held online, featuring prizes in the center’s

costume and float photo contest. For a $10 donation, participants can enter a photo of their pet’s New Orleans-inspired ensemble. Registration closes Tuesday, Feb. 16. Winners will be announced Feb. 19. animalcenter.org/events/doggie-gras-virtual

• Mission Fed Credit Union is supporting the San Diego division of the American Heart Association’s “San Diego Go Red for Women” campaign online through Feb. 26, including National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 5, and ending with a Go Red for Women Digital Experience. The campaign raises awareness among women about heart disease by promoting healthy lifestyles and raising funds to support research and education initiatives. missionfed.com/gored

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆