Belly Up announces Steve Poltz 12th Annual 50th Birthday Bash Livestream with special guests

The Belly Up will present the Steve Poltz 12th Annual 50th Birthday Bash Livestream on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. on bellyup.com. Throughout over three decades in music, Poltz did it all and more — often shared by way of his rockin’ countrified folk slices of sardonic Americana (hatched in Halifax). In the 20 years since his full-length solo debut, One Left Shoe, Poltz has released 13 solo records, spanning the acclaimed 2010 Dreamhouse and, most recently, Shine On in 2019.

Over the past decade, the San Diego icon has made an annual tradition of celebrating his birthday at the Belly Up in Solana Beach. With music venues still not being able to operate, Poltz wanted to keep up with the tradition and bring an interactive virtual experience to people’s homes. “I’ve played so many shows at the Belly Up that I can’t even remember them all. I can’t even remember what I’m doing right now. Oh yeah, I’m trying to let you know that whenever I play The BUT it’s the best night ever. There’s a palpable energy in the venue. It’s my favorite place in the world. Even better than Disneyland,” says Poltz.

Tickets will be sold via Mandolin, a digital platform designed to help artists, venues and fans connect through live music. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive limited edition Steve Poltz t-shirts, designed by San Diego-based illustrator Scrojo, who’s known for his prolific work in the music industry and the surf and skate community.

