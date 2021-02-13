Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society virtual event to feature Latino historian Maria E. Garcia

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society invites all to join them Thursday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. as they present a lunch-time virtual presentation by Latino historian Maria E. Garcia as she discusses La Colonia de Eden Gardens.

Maria E. Garcia

(Courtesy)

Garcia is a retired school principal and has been an activist in the Chicano movement since 1968. She is the recipient of the 2015 SOHO Cultural Heritage Award for her “Neighborhood House” series about life in Logan Heights. She was inducted in the San Diego County Women’s Hall of Fame in 2016 and has been honored by the San Diego Union-Tribune as a “Latino Champion.” Her current book, “We Made San Diego”, tells stories about Latinos who contributed to the history of San Diego, including community activists who have worked to effect social issues.

“We Made San Diego” includes a contribution by the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society and Heritage Museum Curator Lisa Montes. The book will be available later this month from Amazon Books.

Register for the event at: bit.ly/2MQzMm5

After registering, you will receive an invitation for Garcia’s presentation about her latest book, “We Made San Diego,” completed after compiling five years of interviews with prominent local Latinos.