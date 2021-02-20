Nicole Forrest to lead virtual racial justice workshop

The Torrey Pines Democratic Club will honor Black History Month by hosting a special Zoom event on Thursday, Feb 25 at 6 p.m. Local resident and activist Nicole Forrest will lead an interactive discussion on “Ending Racial Injustice.” All are invited to sharpen their skills, share ideas, and learn strategies to address structural racism and advance racial equity.

Nicole Forrest

(Courtesy)

Forrest gained local acclaim in the spring of 2020 when she designed and distributed the eye-catching “Black Lives Matter” lawn signs seen all over Del Mar and surrounding neighborhoods. Forrest is a real estate entrepreneur specializing in new ventures that address social and environmental justice as well as neuroaesthetics. She has lived in Del Mar with her husband and three children since 2015.

The Torrey Pines Democratic Club meets via Zoom on the fourth Thursday of each month. All are welcome and there is no cost to attend. Visit torreypinesdems.org/calendar for more details.

