Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

Border Field State Park, with the international border separating San Diego from Tijuana. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography will present a webinar on cross-border pollution Thursday, Feb. 25. (Courtesy)

• The Scripps Institution of Oceanography presents “Cross-Border Pollution: Discussing the Tijuana River Valley Crisis and Future Vision” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, online. The webinar, hosted by San Diego City Council member Vivian Moreno and Scripps Oceanography Director Margaret Leinen, will feature several Scripps scientists discussing current research of the environmental impacts of cross-border pollution as well as future research envisioned to help mitigate problems. Free. bit.ly/SIOwebinarFeb

• The San Diego Community College District celebrates Black History Month with “King in the Wilderness” at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, online. The documentary chronicles the final chapters of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. Free. bit.ly/KingintheWilderness

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Lauren Willig at 5 p.m. Monday, March 1, online. The ticketed event launching Willig’s new book, “Band of Sisters,” and celebrating Women’s History Month with Marie Benedict, Kristin Harmel and Vanessa Riley, includes a copy of the book, an autographed bookplate, a gift and shipping. $35. warwicks.com/event/willig-2021

• La Jolla LearningWorks presents “How to Get Your Child to Listen to the Important Things You Say” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, online. Marla Flores will discuss conversation approaches and how to individualize them for children. Free. bit.ly/LJLWFlores

• Torrey Pines Bank presents the San Diego County Economic Forum from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, online. Economist Christopher Thornberg will offer an analysis of the economic impacts of COVID-19 and discuss business trends affecting industries in San Diego County. Free. Register at pages.torreypinesbank.com/econ-forum-030221.

• Adventures by the Book presents Book Bingo (Celebrating Women): A Virtual Adventure at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, online. The event features authors Carrie Callaghan, Christina Chiu, Ginger Eager, Sadeqa Johnson, Laura Morelli and Laura Zam. Free. bit.ly/abbBingoMarch

Family & children

• The Center for Community Solutions presents a series of virtual workshops on healthy relationships at 4 p.m. every Thursday through March 4 online. Aimed at ages 13-24, the workshops emphasize prevention of dating violence and cover topics such as technology and consent (Feb. 25) and unpacking messages in pornography (March 4). Free. bit.ly/TDVAMworkshops

• United Way of San Diego County and Warwick’s bookstore are holding a virtual book drive to commemorate National Read Across America Day through Friday, March 12. Local companies and individuals are encouraged to donate new children’s books. uwsd.org

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.

Art & culture

• Jazz vocalist and songwriter Somi, who is serving as a virtual artist-in-residence at UC San Diego, is presenting a multievent project described as “an invitation” into her process as an artist. It includes a master class called “Creative Process as Anthropological Witness” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25; a theater excerpts piece, “Remembering Mama Africa,” at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4; and “Daughters of Miriam,” featuring a panel of African female vocalists discussing Miriam Makeba’s influence, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. $10; free for UCSD students, faculty and staff. artpower.ucsd.edu/events

• La Jolla Historical Society, Write Out Loud, San Diego Public Library and San Diego Writers, Ink present the San Diego Decameron Project at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, online. Twenty-five judges chose the top 100 unpublished pandemic-related narratives from San Diego County residents; the winners are posted on the above partners’ websites. The stories judged as the top 10 will be read by Write Out Loud actors at the Feb. 26 event. Free. writeoutloud.ticketspice.com/san-diego-decameron-project-celebration

• Point Loma Playhouse presents “The Meeting” streaming online Feb. 26-28. The drama by Jeff Stetson depicts a hypothetical meeting between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Directed by Jerry Pilato and starring Rhys Greene, J.K. Weldon and Julian King Monroe. $10 and up. bit.ly/themeetingptloma

• The Old Globe and the University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program presents Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” online through Sunday, Feb. 28. Free. youtube.com/TheOldGlobe

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “George & Ira Gershwin” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, online. Pianist, singer and storyteller Bruno Leone will chat, play and sing through many of the Gershwins’ most memorable melodies. $17 for Athenaeum members, $22 for non-members. bit.ly/gershwinAth

• The La Jolla Music Society will livestream Joffrey Ballet’s “Under the Trees’ Voices” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. The free event, an open rehearsal, is part of LJMS’ spring season online. It will be followed at 2 p.m. by a conversation with Joffrey Ballet Artistic Director Ashley Wheater and choreographer Nicolas Blanc. Free with LJMS subscription. ljms.org

Walter Sickert’s “Ennui” is one of the works to be discussed during an Athenaeum online lecture Wednesday, March 3. (Courtesy)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Leading Bad Boys and Girls of British Art” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, online. The three-part lecture series, led by Derrick Cartwright and Hugh Davies, begins with a discussion of Walter Sickert, Gwen John and Stanley Spencer. Future dates are March 10 and 17. $39 for the series for Athenaeum members; $54 for non-members. Individual lectures are $14 and $19. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• North Coast Repertory Theatre has extended “Necessary Sacrifices” online through Sunday, March 7. The full theatrical production, written by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein, is a drama featuring portrayals of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. $25. northcoastrep.org

Virtual galas & events

• UC San Diego’s 19th annual Black History Month Celebration and Scholarship Awards Ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, online. The celebration will feature keynote talks by Starla Lewis, a professor and life coach, and UCSD alumna Helen Griffith, inaugural executive director of The Preuss School at UCSD, as well as a live DJ performance and recognition of Black student scholars at UCSD. Free; donations are invited for the Black History Month Scholarship. tinyurl.com/BHM2021Registration

• Mission Fed Credit Union is supporting the “San Diego Go Red for Women” campaign by the San Diego division of the American Heart Association online through Friday, Feb. 26, concluding with a Go Red for Women Digital Experience. The campaign raises awareness among women about heart disease, focusing on healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising funds to support research and education initiatives. missionfed.com/gored

• Encinitas4Equality presents the Black History Month Virtual Benefit Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, online. The event will feature artists and the E4E leadership team while supporting Black businesses and the reopening of the BIPOC Collective Storefront & Multicultural Community Center in Encinitas. $50 and up. bit.ly/E4Econcert

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆