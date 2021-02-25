Local comics to perform in Zoom comedy show to benefit San Diego Food Bank

Carmel Valley resident Kathy Krevat and Rancho Santa Fe resident Carol Johnson are performing in a Zoom stand-up comedy show to raise funds for the San Diego Food Bank on Friday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.

Kathy Krevat (Courtesy)

Dr. Mo’s Comedy Show has been running via Zoom once a month since April, in an effort to bring humor into people’s homes and allow comedians to hone their skills. Proceeds from most of her 2021 shows will go toward a variety of charities. For February and March, the majority of the proceeds will go directly to support the San Diego Food Bank.

Johnson and Krevat discovered their love of stand-up later in life. A native San Diegan, Johnson is a hopeful almost empty nester who enjoys making people laugh by laughing at herself as she shares her life stumbling around the hurdles of aging, divorce and dating. With almost two years of stand-up under her belt, she is currently the Goddess of Humor on Love on LockDown on ASYTV. She is a finalist in the US Comedy Contest, has performed at Burbank, Palm Springs and San Diego Comedy festivals among others, and over 90 zoom shows.

Carol Johnson (Courtesy)

Krevat has performed in showcases at the Comedy Palace and many online shows. She’s the bestselling author of the Chocolate Covered Mystery series and the Gourmet Cat Mystery series, and her short story, One Flu Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, was published in March 2020 in the Crossing Borders anthology. She’s also a political activist and a strong advocate for youth arts education.

“I’ve been a volunteer for various nonprofits for over 25 years. This show combines my desire to do good with my love of making people laugh,” says Krevat.

Anyone can register for the show at bit.ly/3aAWnfk. The recommended donation is $5-10.