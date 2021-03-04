Wild and Beautiful: Artist Alliance sculpture exhibit at San Diego Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden, in partnership with Oceanside Museum of Art Artist Alliance, is presenting the Wild and Beautiful sculpture exhibition now through Aug. 1. SDBG has developed a longstanding tradition of exhibiting sculptures within its lush 37-acre urban oasis that, in keeping with the times, continues on a moderated scale for 2021.

Inspired by nature, the featured artworks were selected from submissions demonstrating a broad spectrum of materials, styles, and creative interpretations. All of the original sculptures in the collection were created by members of OMA Artist Alliance and selected for the exhibition by juror Kay Colvin. Mindful consideration was given to pairing each unique work of art with an environment that enhances its aesthetic character, while the artwork in turn complements the beauty of its botanic setting.

San Diego Botanic Garden is located at 300 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, 92024. Reservations must be made online at SDBGarden.org before arriving at the Garden. Parking is free. For more information on San Diego Botanic Garden, visit www.sdbgarden.org.