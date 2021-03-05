Enter San Diego Humane Society’s ‘March Meowness’ photo contest

March Meowness is back! When the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament was canceled last year, San Diego Humane Society hosted its first ever March Meowness Tournament — and now this fiercely cute competition is ready to hit the court again.

(Courtesy)

To celebrate the return of buzzer-beaters and bracket busters, SDHS is holding its very own championship — though the players will be furry, feathered and maybe even scaly. Best of all, playing for a chance to make your pet famous and win some fantastic prizes is free. Participants can sign up at sdhumane.org/contest.

The public in invited to enter photos March 1-14. The top 32 photos, based on votes received by midnight on March 14, will advance to the official 32-seed March Meowness bracket.

Voting is open to the public throughout the tournament and determines which pets advance to the next round. To increase their chances of winning, contestants may encourage friends and family to vote by sharing a link to their pet’s entry. All voting is free, with a limit of one vote per person per day. Contestants will move forward in head-to-head matchups in the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and championship round. The winner will be announced on April 6.

Prizes: 1st place: $150 Petco Gift Card, 2nd place: $125 Petco Gift Card, 3rd place: $100 Petco Gift Card, 4th place: $75 Petco Gift Card.

More details about the contest can be found at sdhumane.org/contest