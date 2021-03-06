Casa de Amistad presents first livestream ‘Sowing Seeds of Success’

Casa de Amistad, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) youth development organization, recently announced they will hold their annual spring fundraiser, “Sowing Seeds of Success,” on YouTube Live this year.

(Courtesy)

Sowing Seeds of Success will be a free livestream event on Saturday, March 20, 2021. No need to buy a ticket, table, or pre-select your meal. Just log on to bit.ly/sowingseedsofsuccess at 7 p.m. and enjoy witty repartee between executive director Nicole Mione-Green and her co-host, Michael McClenahan, a charming musical slideshow highlighting Casa de Amistad students and their achievements during this difficult year, and a lively question-and-answer session with current Casa students. The evening will conclude with a 30-minute concert from local celebrity jazz/soul/blues singer and guitarist Steph Johnson.

Johnson, who recently appeared on America’s Got Talent, is deeply involved in and widely known across the nonprofit human services world of San Diego. A celebrated jazz singer, guitarist and recording artist, Johnson has produced five CDs and toured throughout the country. She is that rare panoramic talent that catches your attention upon the first note. Her voice is “soulful and unique and rich with texture.”

All are encouraged to join the event after dinner at 7 p.m. on March 20 and settle in and enjoy an inspiring, entertaining night with friends and family.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Trisha Gooch at 760-783-5567 or trisha@casadeamistad.org for more information.