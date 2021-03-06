Casa de Amparo to raise funds at virtual 24th Meet the Chefs event for youth in foster care

Casa de Amparo will host its first-ever virtual 24th Annual Meet the Chefs event on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Historically, this exquisite culinary experience treats over 300 guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. This year will look slightly different but the experience will still lend an enjoyable afternoon of gourmet appetizers, premium wine, desserts and more. The popular event annually raises over $125,000, which directly benefits Casa de Amparo’s programs that service foster youth in San Diego County.

“Meet the Chefs is one of Casa de Amparo’s largest annual events, attracting supporters from all over San Diego County,” said Casa de Amparo Executive Director Tamara Fleck–Myers. “Chefs, donors, volunteers, and staff members combine their resources and talents to orchestrate an extraordinary event that raises awareness and funds to help create a community where child abuse and neglect are not tolerated.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual Meet the Chefs event will feature a taste of the features from previous years. As part of the sponsor reception, guests can enjoy a special interactive wine tasting hosted by Duffy Keys from B Cellars Vineyards and Winery, and as part of the main event guests will learn more about Casa de Amparo, enjoy silent and live auction opportunities, and explore a wine auction full of rare and exclusive wines. All gourmet appetizers, samplers, and desserts will be done by Behind the Scenes Catering and delivered to guests prior to the event starting.

As part of this year’s event, Casa de Amparo suggests the public continue to support some of its favorite restaurants and chefs who have previously supported this event by purchasing gift certificates from their restaurants. If so desired, guests can donate those gift certificates back to the Meet the Chef’s auctions. With this support and when everyone is safely able to enjoy restriction-free dining, hopefully everyone will see Casa de Amparo’s favorite restaurants and chefs back at next year’s Meet the Chefs event.

The following restaurants and chefs have previously supported Casa de Amparo:

American Restaurant, CoastaKITCHEN, Cocina del Charro, Del Mar Brigantine, Food by Chef Ty, Jimbo’s, Pamplemousse Grille, Poseidon, Red Tracton’s, Shimbashi Izakaya, Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina, The Fish Market, Vista Valley Country Club.

For tickets and more information about the event, go to www.casadeamparo.org/meet-the-chefs.