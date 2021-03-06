San Diego Storytelling Festival to be held via Zoom March 18-24
The 10th annual San Diego Storytelling Festival will be held online March 18-24 via Zoom this year. Along with compelling performances, starting on March 18 at 6:30 p.m. with a live-streamed show of “Celtic Stories,” some highlights include:
March 19 @ 2 p.m. - “What’s Your Story? Introduction to Personal Narrative Storytelling.” Presented by Tracey Segarra, a New York storyteller and Moth, winner, producer of a storytelling series.
March 19 @ 4 p.m. - “Kids Tell” - Youth from North County tell tales, and youth from City Heights tell their experiences in the neighborhood with puppets.
March 19 @ 6 p.m. - “Pandemic in the Kitchen: Cooking with Stories.” Storyteller, chef and food historian Arlyn Hackett cooks and tells the backstory of Typhoid Mary.
March 20 @ 10 a.m. - “Stories Make Stories.” Presented by Aunt Li-Anne, a San Diego storyteller and actor, and national story slam champion. This workshop is an exploration of how ancient and traditional tales can inform and illuminate today’s experience.
March 20 @ 1 p.m. - “Lifted Voices” presented by Black Storytellers of San Diego is a concert composed of stories from the African diaspora, and the African-American traditions.
March 24 - “Story Swap” hosted by Marilyn McPhie. A casual, friendly opportunity to tell personal experiences or stories from many genres in a five-minute formal—tellers are selected at random from those who attend.
For more information, contact Marilyn: 858-337-0990.
Festival schedule and more information at Storytellers of San Diego website: www.storytellersofsandiego.org.
