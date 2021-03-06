San Dieguito High School Academy virtual family forum: ‘Happy & Healthy, Working from Home’

Do you find you are often staring into a screen, feeling tired and achy? If so, virtually attend “Happy and Healthy, Working from Home,” a virtual family forum from San Dieguito High School Academy, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. Proper body mechanics, healthy snacks and lunches and the importance of creative outlets will be addressed by a physical therapist, San Dieguito Academy students and others who will help to set the stage for success.

(Courtesy)

Parents and students are welcome.

This family forum, sponsored in partnership by San Dieguito Academy Foundation and San Dieguito Alliance, is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to sda4teens@gmail.com for details.