Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum presents its 2021 Western Region Virtual Event at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, online. Actress Emmy Rossum will emcee the event, which includes Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissman Klein and former White supremacist Derek Black. bit.ly/holocaustmuseum2021

• The San Diego Genealogical Society presents “Immigration Travel to America and Prussia Borders” at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, online. The free webinar will be led by Toni Perrone. casdgs.org

• The San Dieguito chapter of the Brandeis National Committee presents “The Emotional Side of COVID-19” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, via Zoom. Rabbi Ron Shulman of Congregation Beth El in La Jolla will discuss the pandemic’s impact on Jewish beliefs, ideas, thoughts and community. $18. To RSVP, email barbarahoward@gmail.com.

• The Congregation Beth Israel Men’s Club presents Janice Masur at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, online. Masur, author of “Shalom Uganda: A Jewish Community on the Equator,” grew up in a tiny, remote European Jewish community in Kampala, Uganda, with no rabbi or Jewish infrastructure. Free. cbisd.org/programs/mens-club-forum-janice-masur

• San Diego Writers, Ink holds a “Pen to Paper” writing class at 1 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. The class is open to all writers 18 and older, experienced or not. $5 per class. Contact instructor Diane Malloy at mdtm07@gmail.com.

Family & children

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents a virtual St. Patrick’s Day craft class at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, for children ages 5-10. Participants will learn how to create their own leprechaun. Free. Register by March 12 for the Zoom link and supplies at sdrecconnect.com (enter code 86641).

• The Nature Collective presents “Virtual Connections: SoCal Sharks” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, online, covering sharks including the leopard, horn, swell and gray smooth-hound. High school environmental leaders will guide an online animal craft. Free. thenaturecollective.org/events

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents a virtual spring egg decorating class at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, online for children ages 5-10. Staff will lead participants in decorating eggs. All supplies will be provided before the class. Free. Register by March 19 at sdrecconnect.com (enter code 87339).

Arts & culture

• Belly Up in Solana Beach presents Ziggy Marley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, online. The performance, Marley’s first of the year, will be livestreamed with his entire band from Belly Up. $20. bit.ly/ziggyBellyUp

• Adventures by the Book presents “Pairings & Prose: A Virtual Wine & Book Adventure” at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, online. The event features San Diego author Kate Quinn. $21.99, includes book. bit.ly/ABBQuinn

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a discussion with Glendalys Medina at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, online. The conversation is part of MCASD’s “Experiments on Stone: Four Women Artists from the Tamarind Lithography Workshop.” Free. bit.ly/mcasdstone

• Bach Collegium San Diego continues its 2020-21 virtual season with “Reginald ‘Rex’ Mobley: Bach to Bop” from March 13 to July 7. The program, part of MainStage Concerts, features musical fusion between the baroque and jazz idioms, along with a talk by Matthew Henson. $25. bachcollegiumsd.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Che-Yen Chen and Takae Ohnishi: Celebrating Bach” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, online. The livestreamed concert will feature violist Chen and harpsichordist Ohnishi from the Athenaeum’s Joan and Irwin Jacobs Music Room. Ticket-holders will have 48-hours access to a recording. $18 for Athenaeum members, $23 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/events/chamber-0315

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Gregory Brown at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, via Facebook Live. Brown will discuss his debut novel, “The Lowering Days,” in conversation with Jeniffer Thompson. Free. warwicks.com/event/brown-2021

• Disco Riot presents “A Year of DisDance” Tuesday, March 16, online. The dance film will explore the ways we have adapted, reconsidered, forgotten, revived, mourned, amplified or otherwise understood dance and movement over the past year. The showcase will feature new works by local artists Desiree Cuizon, Marcos Duran, Marlene Garcia, Alyssa Junious, Tanya Lewis and Alyssa Rose. discoriot.org/year-of-disdance

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Logan Lone Piano Concerts at noon Wednesday, March 17, online. A free performance featuring Kelly Einbinder and recorded at the Athenaeum Art Center will be released on the Athenaeum’s YouTube channel. bit.ly/ljathyoutube

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its series “Leading Bad Boys and Girls of British Art” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, online. The last of three discussions will center on Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin. $14 for Athenaeum members, $19 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• Storytellers of San Diego presents its 10th annual Storytelling Festival beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, online with a livestreamed show of “Celtic Stories.” The festival continues through Wednesday, March 24, with workshops, presentations and other events. storytellersofsandiego.org

City Ballet of San Diego presents “Rhapsody in Blue” online through Sunday, March 21. (Courtesy)

• City Ballet of San Diego presents “Rhapsody in Blue” streaming through Sunday, March 21, online. City Ballet’s resident choreographers Elizabeth Wistrich and Geoff Gonzalez will offer works in the traditions of ballet both new and classic. $29 and up. cityballet.org

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Trying” from March 24 to April 18 online. The play, written by Joanna McClelland Glass and directed by David Ellenstein, is a portrayal of two wildly different personalities struggling to understand each other. $35-$54. northcoastrep.org

Virtual galas & events

• United Way of San Diego County and Warwick’s bookstore present a virtual book drive for National Read Across America Day through Friday, March 12. Local companies and individuals are encouraged to donate new children’s books. uwsd.org

Gelson’s presents the “Santa Margherita Wine Tasting Event” online Thursday, March 18. (Courtesy)

• Gelson’s presents the “Santa Margherita Wine Tasting Event” at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, online. The event, led by Vittorio Marzotto, will feature three wines paired with a cheese and charcuterie plate at special pricing. Register and prepay by March 17 and pick up at Gelson’s markets in Del Mar (2707 Via de la Valle), Pacific Beach (730 Turquoise St.) or Carlsbad (7660 El Camino Real). gelsons.com/santamargherita

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆

