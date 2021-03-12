Emilio Nares Foundation announces ‘Emilio’s Ride Along Campaign’ benefiting children battling cancer

The Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF) invites the San Diego community to participate in a month-long Ride Along Campaign in March, benefiting children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases. ENF is a nonprofit organization helping low-income families navigate their child’s journey with cancer. Over the last 18 years, ENF has traveled over one million miles and served over 4,000 children across Southern California. The Ride Along Campaign will consist of ongoing fundraising efforts to raise critical funds for the Ride with Emilio Program.

Emilio’s Ride Along provides children with cancer the chance to survive and receive the life-saving medical treatment they desperately need. This year, with a goal of raising $100,000, ENF challenges the San Diego community to step up and help bridge the gap in funding due to COVID-19. These funds will primarily support ENF’s flagship program, Ride with Emilio. Despite these challenges of the past year, ENF has persevered and continued to provide services, safely, for these families in need.

As part of Emilio’s Ride Along Campaign, ENF is holding a Corporate Ride Along Day on Friday, March 26. On this day, members of the ENF team will personally stop by each corporate partner’s office to thank their sponsors for their contribution to this amazing cause. At each stop, sponsors will add their logo to the foundation’s vans, providing a visual representation of the collaborative efforts of the community in helping ENF reaching their goal of raising $100,000. This year’s event includes a Corporate Ride Along with several partners already joining in the fight including Geico, Livestrong, Bob’s Furniture, Local Media San Diego, and Pacific Life Foundation.

To learn more about Emilio’s Ride Along, become a corporate partner or create your own fundraising page, visit EmiliosRideAlong.org. To learn more about the Emilio Nares Foundation, visit ENFHope.org or follow us on Instagram @ENF_Hope, Twitter @ENFHope and Facebook @EmilioNaresFoundation.

