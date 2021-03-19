Miracle Babies to host ‘Chicken Soup: A Virtual Conversation with Dr. Edith Eger’

Miracle Babies, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite families with their critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) by providing transportation and supportive services, will host a virtual “Chicken Soup for the Soul”- style discussion with international bestselling author and Holocaust survivor Dr. Edith Eva Eger from 5pm – 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.

The discussion will be focused on “Managing Stress Through Difficult Times” and will include a Q&A session. Tickets are $40 per person. Proceeds will benefit My Brain & My Body, Miracle Babies newest program. The ticket price includes an entry to win a signed copy of Eger’s bestselling book and a link to the filmed discussion. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit miraclebabies.org/calendar-event/chickensoup

This virtual discussion, filmed live from Eger’s home, will be facilitated by Wendy Walker, former executive producer of CNN’s popular “Larry King Live” show, and will include an introduction by Dr. Sean Daneshmand, founder of Miracle Babies.

Eger is a sought-after clinical psychologist and lecturer, helping individuals discard their limitations, discover their powers of self-renewal, and achieve things they previously thought unattainable. Using her own past as a Holocaust survivor and thriver as a powerful analogy, she inspires people to tap into their full potential and shape their very best destinies.

My Brain & My Baby is Miracle Babies newest program inspired by Eger to provide mental health services for any mother with a complicated pregnancy. There are approximately 400,000 preterm deliveries in the United States and more than 130,000 babies born each year with congenital abnormalities requiring surgery. There is a great deal of stress with any pregnancy complication which can lead to increased risk for depression, anxiety and PTSD. My Brain & My Baby is designed to provide group and individual therapy, support and treatment to any individual experiencing prenatal or postpartum stress, depression or anxiety.

“We would like to remove any barriers for a mom with a complicated pregnancy facing increased stress, depression, or anxiety to be able to seek care with a therapist,” said Daneshmand. He added, “Some of these barriers include but are not limited to insurance, stigma associated with feeling sad, paucity of therapists, etc. We are raising $500,000 to be able to provide this service over three years.”

For additional information on Miracle Babies and to purchase tickets for the Sunday, March 21 webinar, visit miraclebabies.org or call (858) 633-8540.

