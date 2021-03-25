Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• The Master Gardener Association of San Diego County presents “Learn, Plant, Grow!” through Sunday, March 28, online. The virtual seminar includes 13 presentations from landscape designers, garden authors and horticulture experts on ways to grow beautiful gardens with little water while controlling pests and attracting native bees and other pollinators. $35. mastergardenersd.org/seminar

• The Scripps Front Row Lecture Series continues with “Cracking the Code of Chronic Inflammation” at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 25, online. Mark Sundrud will share how his and his colleagues’ research can influence the development of safer, more targeted therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• San Diego Oasis, Sharp Healthcare and West PACE present “You Have Your Shots ... What Now?” at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, online. The community conversation for older adults will feature a panel of health care professionals and other experts offering their insights for the future beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Free. Registration required. san-diego.oasiseverywhere.org

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.

• Sister Cities Project Cultural Tours presents its next virtual tour, “Southeast San Diego/Solana Beach Partnership,” at noon Saturday, March 27, online. The tour will explore southeast San Diego through the eyes of the people who know it best. A discussion will follow between community members of southeast San Diego and Solana Beach to discuss how two very different communities can support each other.

Free. Register at bit.ly/sistercitiestour.

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents its Inclusive Second Night Queer + Allies Seder at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 28, online. Free. Register at bit.ly/yaanasecondnight.

Organizing expert Andrew Mellen will speak in a La Jolla Community Center online session Tuesday, March 30. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Unstuff Your Life” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, online. The free session will feature organizing expert Andrew Mellen previewing a five-week course that begins Tuesday, April 6. ljcommunitycenter.org/series

Family & children

• The San Diego Public Library and The Library Shop present “Could You Survive Alone?” at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25, online for ages 9-17. The live program will feature poet Megan Freeman and her novel-in-verse “Alone.” Freeman will discuss the ideas that inspired the book and challenge readers to think about how they might respond to some of the situations in the story. Free. Register at crowdcast.io/e/sdplalone.

Arts & culture

• Vanguard Culture and poet laureate nominee Gill Sotu present “The History of Joy” beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, online. The four-part series of cinematic performances inspired by real-life stories of struggle, beauty and triumph starts with “Social Justice.” Future sessions are June 24, Sept. 23 and Nov. 18. $15 per event or $50 for the series. bit.ly/historyofjoy

• Lux Art Institute presents its Amir H. Fallah Reception & Artist Talk at 6 p.m. Friday, March 26, online. The livestreamed presentation will cover Fallah’s art practice and career and her exhibition at Lux. Free. bit.ly/LuxFallah

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.

• Project [BLANK] presents “Contralto” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, online. The livestreamed experimental documentary and musical performance by Sarah Hennies celebrates Women’s History Month and features a cast of transgender women speaking, singing and performing vocal exercises accompanied by a varied musical score. $20; $10 for students and senior citizens. projectblanksd.org

• The San Diego Symphony presents “A Shimmer of Strings” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, online. The livestreamed program led by musical director Rafael Payare will feature works by Antonín Dvořák, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Krzysztof Penderecki. $20. sandiegosymphony.org/digitalpass

• Bach Collegium San Diego continues its 2020-21 virtual season with “Welcome to All the Pleasures!” on Saturday, March 27, online. The concert, part of the organization’s reDiscover series, will feature works by Henry Purcell with sopranos Stefanie Moore and Clara Rottsolk, countertenor Jay Carter, tenor Aaron Sheehan and baritones Enrico Lagasca and Stephen Salts. Free (donations accepted). bachcollegiumsd.org

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Jazz at the Athenaeum Streaming Live” with Billy Childs online Monday, March 29. (Courtesy)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Jazz at the Athenaeum Streaming Live,” a series of four online concerts. The first, at 7 p.m. Monday, March 29, will feature multi–Grammy-winning pianist-composer Billy Childs in a duo performance with a bassist to be announced. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• Warwick’s bookstore presents authors Chelsea Clinton and Atia Abawi at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom. Clinton and Abawi will discuss their new book, “She Persisted: Sally Ride,” moderated by Sally Ride Science co-founder Karen Flammer. Free. Registration required. warwicks.com/event/clinton-and-abawi-2021

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents a two-part lecture-concert series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, online. Celebrating the 300th anniversary of J.S. Bach’s composition of six sonatas and partitas for unaccompanied violin, baroque violinist and scholar Victoria Martino will provide performance and commentary. The series continues Tuesday, April 6. $34 for both days for Athenaeum members; $44 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-concerts

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Trying” through Sunday, April 18, online. The play, written by Joanna McClelland Glass and directed by David Ellenstein, is a portrayal of two wildly different personalities struggling to understand each other. $35-$54. northcoastrep.org

Virtual galas & events

• Birch Aquarium and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums present “All Together for Animals” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, online. The concert, featuring top country artists, is a fundraising event for AZA. Tickets bought at bit.ly/azaconcert will directly benefit Birch Aquarium. $30.

• The San Diego Automotive Museum is holding a Jay Leno Garage Tour opportunity drawing through 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. The drawing winner and a guest will have the opportunity to tour Leno’s collection of more than 200 vehicles at his Big Dog Garage in Burbank, known as one of the world’s greatest car collections. Proceeds will support the San Diego Automotive Museum. Donation levels start at $40. sdautomuseum.org/jaysgarage

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆

