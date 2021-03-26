LITVAKdance virtual spring concert ‘Dances to Strings’ set for April 10

LITVAKdance will present its virtual spring concert, “Dances to Strings”, Saturday, April 10 via Zoom at 7 p.m.

LITVAKdance artistic director Sadie Weinberg pairs company dancers with guest musicians and two guest choreographers to make small dances filmed in two magical settings that honor the history and future of La Jolla: La Jolla Historical Society’s Wisteria House and La Jolla Music Society’s Baker Baum Theater on the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts campus. Guest artists include violinist Colin Jacobsen (cofounder of The Knights and Brooklyn Rider), improvisational pianist Joshua White, choreographer Rebecca Margolick (recently featured in Dance Magazine’s ’25 to Watch in 2021') and choreographer and dancer Maile Okamura (formerly of Mark Morris Dance Group, currently of Pam Tanowitz Dance) along with several talented San Diego-based musicians.

For tickets and more information, go to www.litvakdance.com/tix

Inquiries: sadie@litvakdance.org