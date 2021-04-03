Heyjojo Productions holding open auditions for Aladdin

“We’re back to having auditions, but being socially responsible,” said Heyjojo Productions Director Jolene “Jojo” Dodson Bogard. After an entire year of rehearsing their last show “Mamma Mia” JoJo Productions was able to have live shows, under a tent, socially distanced in the rain with small audiences. “I’m ready to get back to regular rehearsals and schedules but I keep my umbrella, parka (for those evening parking lot rehearsals) and my portable boombox ready to go,” said Bogard.

Heyjojo Productions has a policy to have all who audition be in the production. If many actors audition, Bogard creates more casts of the same show. They try to keep the casts small. Bogard and her staff have all been vaccinated.

Auditions for Aladdin are open to actors ages 5-18. All actors will be asked to sing a song at auditions, read from the script and learn a few dance steps. All rehearsals will begin in April with shows planned for late June. Auditions for Aladdin are Sunday, April 11, from 1-4 p.m. No reservations required. Just show up (see address below) between 1-4 p.m. All cast fees are due at the time of auditions.

Jo Jo Productions’ “How to Audition Workshop” for Aladdin will be held Wednesday, April 7, from 4-6 p.m. For pricing and more information, visit www.heyjojoproductions.com.

Additionally, productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Rent” will have shows at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center on April 23-25.

For more information on Aladdin or ticket information of “Midsummer Night’s Dream” or “Rent”, visit www.heyjojoproductions.com. HeyJojo Productions rehearsal space is located at 742 Genevieve Ave., Suite F, Solana Beach, 92075.