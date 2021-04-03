Jewish Family Service of San Diego to host virtual behavioral health event

To promote mental health awareness, the Behavioral Health Committee of Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) is hosting a virtual event on Thursday, April 29, from 12 -1 p.m., keynoted by fashion icon, author and mental health advocate Tim Gunn.

Tim Gunn

(Scott McDermott)

It hasn’t always been fashion runways and hit television shows for style guru and fashion mentor Gunn. Best known as the Emmy Award-winning co-host of Project Runway and most recently Amazon’s Making the Cut, he is also a New York Times bestselling author and former chief creative officer for Liz Claiborne, Inc.

Early in his adolescence, Gunn suffered from social anxiety and depression, and spent more than two years at a psychiatric hospital. “I was a very unhappy kid…but that unhappiness spiraled downward to the point where I made a very serious suicide attempt.” He would later credit an insightful doctor for saving his life. “That’s how we get through life – by having people whom we trust, loved ones who are important to us, and by reaching out and saying, ‘I need some help.’” In a candid conversation, Gunn will detail how he overcame his struggles and share his everyday lessons for making it work.

During the virtual event, JFS will also honor Caryl Lees Witte with the Linda Janon Behavioral Health Champion Award, and present Nathan Fletcher, supervisor of San Diego’s Fourth District, with the Behavioral Hero Award. Both honorees have demonstrated true devotion to building awareness and support for those who are facing behavioral health challenges.

General admission tickets may be purchased for $36. VIP tickets are available for $250 and include access to an exclusive VIP Meet-And-Greet with Tim Gunn, and a VIP package delivered to your door with event-branded face masks, an autographed Tim Gunn book and a $50 food delivery coupon.

Proceeds directly support JFS’s behavioral health efforts and critical services to serve the greater San Diego community.

For more information, visit www.jfssd.org/timgunn.