Shelter to Soldier hosts Second Annual Golf Tournament

Shelter to Soldier (STS) is hosting its second annual fundraising golf tournament to benefit the psychiatric service dog training program of rescue dogs for veterans provided by the San Diego-based nonprofit organization on Friday, April 30, at the Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan, located at 3007 Dehesa Road in El Cajon, beginning at 12 p.m. Event sponsors as of this writing include Presenting Sponsor, The React Foundation; Eagle Sponsors, Avion Law and Griffin Funding; Birdie Sponsor, Sycuan Casino-Resort; Par Sponsor, UNITE Doggy ‘Poo and Media Partner, Ranch & Coast Magazine, among others.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available and golf packages to participate in play. Golfers of all levels are encouraged to participate in this scramble format tournament and additional guests are encouraged to attend the dinner for $50 per person with access to participate in the Opportunity Drawing. Griffin Funding President and CEO Bill Lyons describes his support, “We’ve been huge believers in STS’s mission since day one, and we’re so excited to continue our support at this years’ golf tournament. The work that the Shelter to Soldier team does is incredibly inspirational and so very needed. To even play a small part in that is an incredible honor.”

Shelter to Soldier serves the post-9/11 veteran population by providing psychiatric service dogs at no charge to veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or other injuries associated with combat. On average, 1,800 dogs per day are euthanized nationwide, and every day, an estimated 20 U.S. veterans lose their lives to suicide. STS has achieved significant results to help alleviate the burden of mental illness for veterans and provide a new purpose for shelter dogs, documented by success stories on the STS website at sheltertosoldier.org. Attorney Richard Pearson describes his contribution to the STS effort by stating, “Avion Law is motivated every day by its opportunities to support Shelter to Soldier.”

According to Kyrié Bloem, co-founder and vice president of Shelter to Soldier, “We’re tremendously grateful that The React Foundation has embraced our cause again this year as the Presenting Sponsor for our second annual golf tournament and we’re equally honored that we have support from our additional sponsors, many returning again this year to help us reach our fundraising goal and impact the lives served by our mission. Together we’re saving dogs from an uncertain future, providing them with training for a renewed purpose while also helping veterans during their healing journey, encouraging our military heroes to integrate back into society, participate in family activities, and ultimately live a more fulfilling post-combat life. Events such as this fundraising golf tournament help us extend our impact and facilitate critical outreach to those who need this life-changing support the most.”

George Sadler, president of React Foundation, Presenting Sponsor of the tournament, elaborates, “Shelter to Soldier is bringing the true spirit of helping veterans and shelter dogs with no hope come together and live a life of true companionship. And it works! This is why we support Shelter to Soldier.”

Sycuan Casino Resort is offering STS golf tournament participants a special overnight room rate for those who chose to “stay and play” at the resort. Situated 30 minutes northeast from downtown San Diego, the resort includes casino gaming, a full-service spa/salon, three swimming pools and a variety of dining options. Visit sheltertosoldier.org for additional event information.

To learn more about veteran-support services provided by STS, call 760-870-5338 for a confidential interview regarding eligibility.

