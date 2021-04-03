Virtual Wild & Scenic Film Festival runs April 22-27

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival kicks off on Earth Day, April 22 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and runs through April 27, hosted by the Citizens Climate Lobby, which has a North County chapter. Twenty award-winning films about nature, activism, conservation, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice and agriculture will be shown virtually. General Admission is $25 ($20 with discount code CCLSDN); $15 for students.

Proceeds go to environmental causes. Film descriptions and tickets are at tinyurl.com/wsffca. For information about the North County chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, visit community.citizensclimate.org/groups/home/1141 or contact cclsandiegonorth@gmail.com