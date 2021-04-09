17th Annual San Diego Giving Back Raffle returns and guarantees every participant wins

As San Diego home prices continue their meteoric rise, the 17th Annual San Diego Giving Back Raffle benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego is providing participants the possibility of winning a multi-million-dollar Encinitas home or thousands of other prizes.

Once again guaranteeing every participant walks away a winner, the Giving Back Raffle is awarding more than $5 million in unique prizes ranging from luxury vehicles, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and high-end home goods.

Proceeds from the Giving Back Raffle support San Diego’s 56-bedroom Ronald McDonald House, which provides a “home away from home” for families with a critically ill or injured child in a local hospital. The Giving Back Raffle supports family care services including lodging, meals, and emotional support. These vital services help families manage the often-overwhelming challenges that come with a child’s life-threatening illness or injury—which have been further magnified by an evolving pandemic.

This year, raffle participants have the opportunity to win one of thousands of prizes, including a grand prize guaranteed to be at least $1 million in cash. Subject to a minimum number of ticket sales, the grand prize winner has the choice of up to $2.5 million or a multi-million-dollar luxury home nestled in the hills above the coastal city of Encinitas. The multi-level, more than 5,600-square-foot home features six bedrooms; six bathrooms; panoramic mountain and golf course views; a studio guest suite with private entrance; and a well-appointed backyard with jacuzzi, outdoor fireplaces and rock-climbing wall.

“We’re looking toward an ever-hopeful future as we move forward from the challenges of the past year. Our annual Giving Back Raffle is a rewarding option for the community to not only make a difference right now for struggling families, but also to win one of thousands of prizes,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “Community support through the Giving Back Raffle is so important to ensuring that San Diego families have the care they need to cope with a child’s life-threatening illness in still-challenging times.”

Single raffle ticket prices are $150, but discounted multi-ticket packages and add-on tickets are also available. The earlier participants purchase raffle tickets, the more chances they have to win in the special “early bird” drawings. The first early bird ticket deadline is May 14 and the winner of this drawing receives the choice of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, Northern Lights experience in Finland for eight guests or $100,000 cash. Raffle participants also have the opportunity to buy an “add-on ticket” for the chance to win more than $25,000 in available prizes each week, including vehicles, once-in-a-lifetime experiences or luxury timepieces. A list of all available prizes and ticket options is available at SDRaffle.com.