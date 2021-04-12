Join the stars of the Netflix hit series Fauda at JNF-USA’s virtual breakfast
Stars of the Israeli Netflix hit series Fauda will be joining Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA), the San Diego community, and thousands of supporters across the country for the organization’s Breakfast for Israel event on Sunday, April 18 at 10:30 a.m. While participants may have to BTOB (bring their own bagel) to the virtual “breakfast,” JNF-USA promises to deliver a high-quality, star-studded complimentary event.
“The San Diego Jewish community always looks forward to the annual JNF-USA Love of Israel Brunch, and we’re taking the opportunity this year to go even bigger by combining with the organization’s national Breakfast for Israel signature event,” said event co-chair and JNFuture San Diego board member Dr. Ben Naman.
“This virtual event will bring together members of the community from JNF-USA chapters nationwide as we show our support and love for Israel, celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut (Israeli Independence Day), and ensure a bright, prosperous future for the land and people of Israel,” added Dana Levin, event co-chair and JNF-USA San Diego Women for Israel committee member.
Guests who attend JNF-USA’s 2021 Breakfast for Israel will hear from Fauda celebs Tsahi Halevi, who plays Naor, and Rona-Lee Shimon, who plays Nurit, live in studio — with Yoav Limor, a veteran military correspondent who has been covering the Middle East conflict for the last 33 years, moderating the interview and Q&A session. Today, Limor is the host of a morning show on Israel’s Channel 2 Keshet, a defense commentator for Israel Hayom daily newspaper, and a regular contributor on i24 News.
Register at jnf.org/BFIsandiego. There is no cost to attend this event.
