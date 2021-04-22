Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• UC San Diego presents “A Deep Look Into Earth Day 2021: The Changing Climate of Our Natural World” at noon Thursday, April 22, online. UCSD researchers will offer a range of perspectives on how the climate, human activities and other forces interconnect with the natural world. Free. bit.ly/UCSDEarthDay

• Citizens’ Climate Lobby presents the “Wild & Scenic” film festival beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, online. The event, which runs through April 27, features 20 award-winning films about nature, activism, conservation, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice and agriculture. $25 ($20 with discount code CCLSDN); $15 for students. tinyurl.com/wsffca

• Sharp HealthCare presents the 2021 Sharp Women’s Health Conference from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, online. The event will feature author Elizabeth Gilbert as the keynote speaker, an interactive virtual exhibit hall and other experiences. $45. sharp.com/womensevent

• ARCS San Diego, a nonprofit led by women, presents its 2021 ARCS Scientist of the Year event at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25, online. The event will highlight 46 scholars and several alumni and honor Erica Ollmann Saphire of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, one of the world’s leading experts on emerging viruses. Free. bit.ly/arcsSOY

The La Jolla Community Center presents “Bird Watching In and Around San Diego” with biologist Nigella Hillgarth on Wednesday, April 28, online. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Bird Watching In and Around San Diego” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, online. Biologist Nigella Hillgarth will provide an introduction to birding and the equipment needed, as well as how to attract birds to your yard and where to see birds in the San Diego area. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/wc

• The nonprofit Drugs & Diagnostics for Tropical Diseases presents a webinar on COVID-19 status in San Diego County at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28. Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavan, a medical consultant for the county Health & Human Services Agency, will walk participants through all efforts on COVID-19 from the perspective of HHSA, including the status of local cases, vaccination rates and prioritization, movement toward less-restrictive tiers and more. Free. ddtd.org/county-of-san-diego-hhsa

• The League of Women Voters of San Diego presents “Confronting Racism, Embracing Diversity” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, online. A trio of panelists will discuss the history of Asian American and Pacific Islander discrimination in America, focusing on the intersectionality of misogyny and racism among AAPI women. Free. bit.ly/LWVSDAAPI

• The Center for Community Solutions concludes a series of virtual workshops on sexual assault awareness at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, online, with a discussion of how to support survivors. Free. bit.ly/3eYYtbE

• Jewish Family Services of San Diego presents “Making It Work: Life Lessons from Global Fashion Icon Tim Gunn” at noon Thursday, April 29, online. The event will promote mental health awareness as Gunn shares how he overcame his struggles. $36; VIP tickets that include access to a meet-and-greet with Gunn are $250. jfssd.org/timgunn

• UC San Diego presents “Getting Our Climate Act Together: Addressing Climate Change at All Levels” at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, online. The event, part of the university’s “Evenings of Nonconventional Wisdom” series, will present expert perspectives on new and practical ways to protect the health and well-being of the global population and environment. Free. bit.ly/ucsdClimate

Arts & culture

• Fashion Week San Diego presents a Spring Showcase at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, with Jodi Kodesh hosting a live show on Instagram and Facebook for a sneak peek of the main October event, and up to 40 people attending in person at U4RIK Distillery & Event Space in San Marcos. Online viewing is free; in-person tickets are $50. fashionweeksd.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “On Broadway! A Salute to the Broadway Musical” lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, online with Jacqueline Silver discussing Broadway’s Golden Age, including “Annie Get Your Gun” and “West Side Story.” On Thursday, April 29, the series will continue the discussion of Broadway’s Golden Age, including “The Sound of Music.” $17 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $22 for nonmembers. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

The Old Globe presents “Hamlet: On the Radio” (cast pictured) beginning Friday, April 23, on KPBS/89.5 FM and the KPBS website. (Courtesy)

• The Old Globe presents “Hamlet: On the Radio” in two parts: 7 p.m. Friday, April 23 — Shakespeare’s birthday — and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, on KPBS/89.5 FM and the KPBS website, kpbs.org. Free.

• Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company present “My Brooklyn Hamlet” streaming online Friday, April 23, to Sunday, April 25. The one-woman show, written and performed by Brenda Adelmen, is a story about love and hate, passion and numbness and how to find joy after you’ve lost everything. The show also will stream Friday, April 30, to Sunday, May 2. $22. scrippsranchtheatre.org/mybrooklynhamlet

• Write Out Loud and the San Diego Shakespeare Society present the 16th annual San Diego Student Shakespeare Festival at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, online. The event will feature performances by students from all over San Diego County performing scenes and monologues from Shakespeare’s plays. Free. writeoutloudeducation.weebly.com/shakes-fest.html

• Adventures by the Book presents “Under the Southern Sky: An Exclusive Fireside Chat Adventure” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, online. The live event will feature author Kristy Woodson Harvey in a discussion of her book “Under the Southern Sky.” $20.49, including a signed paperback book. bit.ly/abbApril25

• Vanguard Culture presents “Creative Industry Roundtable: Honoring Larry T. Baza” at noon Monday, April 26, online. The event will feature creatives and arts supporters honoring Baza, a San Diego arts leader who died Feb. 20. Free. bit.ly/BAZA_VC

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Katie Quinn at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, online. Quinn will discuss her new book, “Cheese, Wine and Bread: Discovering the Magic in Fermentation in England, Italy and France,” in conversation with Jen Phanomrat. $33.49, including a signed book and more. warwicks.com/event/katie-quinn-2021

• UC San Diego presents “Blacktronica: Sound for Humanity” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, online. The event will feature a series of performances by six music artists who were asked to think about sound and how their choices will contribute in some way to humanity. $10. artpower.ucsd.edu/event/blacktronika

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Einstein Comes Through,” streaming online beginning Wednesday, April 28. The play, written by David Ellenstein and Marc Silver, features Jake Broder in a solo performance as Hank, who takes audiences on a journey punctuated by the wit and wisdom of Hank’s idol, Albert Einstein. Available through Sunday, May 23. Tickets $35-$54. northcoastrep.org

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆