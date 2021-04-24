ARCS San Diego honors 2021 Scientist of the Year at virtual event

Each year ARCS San Diego, a local nonprofit led entirely by women, hosts a Scientist of the Year fundraiser, which honors a preeminent local scientist. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 ARCS Scientist of the Year (SOY) event will be presented once again online. Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 25 (6-7:15 p.m.) when the event will be streamed live via YouTube.

Erica Ollmann Saphire, PhD

(Courtesy)

ARCS San Diego has put together an exciting program for its signature SOY event that will highlight 46 scholars, several scholar alumni, and the 2021 Scientist of the Year: Dr. Erica Ollmann Saphire, professor at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and one of the world’s leading experts in pandemic and emerging viruses.

To cap off the event, two special guests, both former ARCS scholars, will offer some very personal insights regarding their connection to ARCS. The event is virtual and free; however, registration is required. For further information and/or to register, go to: san-diego.arcsfoundation.org/arcs-2021-scientist-year-virtual-event