‘Tour of Solana Beach Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt’ begins May 1

Pump up your bike tires or put on your favorite walking shoes, and get going on the Tour of Solana Beach Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt. Participants have the whole month of May (Bike Month) to ride or walk a 13-mile route through Solana Beach neighborhoods as they search for answers to scavenger hunt questions on their score sheets. Riders and walkers will learn more about the City’s history, art, and commitment to safe streets as they enjoy a car-free adventure in Solana Beach’s lovely seaside town.

Completed score sheets will be entered in a raffle for prizes, including the grand prize of an e-bike donated by San Diego Electric Bike and BikeWalkSolana.

Everything you’ll need, including directions, rules, tour map, and score sheet questions will be available beginning May 1. You’ll be able to participate by printing out the map and score sheet directions or by accessing an app on your phone.

You must register to receive materials and to be eligible for prizes.

Register now at http://tiny.one/SBscavengerHunt. If you register prior to May 1, you will be sent your instruction packet via email on May 1.

More details about the event may be found at http://bikewalksolana.org/ and facebook.com/BikeWalkSolana.