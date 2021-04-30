Home Start to host annual ‘Blue Ribbon’ event virtually on May 8

Home Start, a nonprofit organization dedicated to child abuse prevention and providing evidence-based family strengthening services, will host its annual “Blue Ribbon” event virtually this year. The event is titled “Blue Ribbon Broadcast for Bright Futures – It’s a Family Affair” and will be held on Saturday, May 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

The theme for this year will play on the important family-bonding time that historically happens when families are gathered around a television enjoying famous shows. This event will pay homage to everybody’s favorite television families while simultaneously bringing awareness to Home Start’s mission of strengthening families and communities around San Diego.

Attendees can expect an exciting night of games, chances to win prizes, a “fun box” and a catered dinner delivered to their homes ahead of the virtual event. Previous and current Home Start clients will also be sharing their powerful testimonials with guests, discussing how they were positively impacted by the organization and its life-changing programs. The event will also feature a live photo booth and a live auction taking place during the program, highlighting amazing travel packages from Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. An additional silent auction will open one week prior to the main event and close the following Monday (May 1 – May 10).

“This past year has been extra challenging for the families and children in Home Start’s care,” said Laura Tancredi-Baese, CEO of Home Start. “Our Blue Ribbon Broadcast Planning committee has prepared a meaningful, fun, and interactive program to enjoy. Your participation and support will help San Diego children thrive. We look forward to ‘seeing you’ on May 8!”

Tickets are on sale now for “Blue Ribbon Broadcast for Bright Futures – It’s a Family Affair.” There are various options available for the dinner boxes: the “Happy Days” box is for one adult, the “Good Times” box is for two adults, and the “Modern Family” box features meals for six adults. There is also an option to add on the “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” pizza box as a kids’ meal package. For more information about the event and to purchase your tickets, visit www.blueribbonbroadcast.com.