Mama’s Kitchen hosts virtual 30th Annual Mama’s Day benefit event

Mama’s Day, one of San Diego’s most anticipated culinary events, returns on Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m., to bring the community together for an evening of great food, fun and friendship. Proceeds from the event benefit Mama’s Kitchen’s mission to deliver three medically-tailored nutritional meals a day, seven days a week, free of charge for local individuals and families vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses, including congestive heart failure, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

This year, Mama’s Kitchen aims to raise $85,000 through Mama’s Day to benefit its home-delivered meal program, which will provide more than 17,000 meals to its clients. With the event being virtual, attendees can tune-in to Mama’s Day from anywhere and in the comfort of their own homes.

General admission and VIP tickets are available online and range from $150 to $250 and include a special multi-course dinner catered by Hyatt Regency La Jolla at The Aventine, a party box, and access to the virtual event featuring live entertainment, special presentations, an opportunity drawing to win fabulous prizes and much more. Attendees will also have access to the Mama’s Day virtual photo booth to share fun and festive pictures of their at-home celebration with all other party-goers.

Can’t attend the celebration but still want to support critically ill San Diegans? You can help Mama’s Kitchen’s mission by funding meals for critically ill neighbors. No act of generosity is too small to make a difference.

Making his return as the event’s culinary host is Emmy award-winning chef, author, YouTube personality and restaurateur, Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien. In addition to hosting the event, he will also provide a special presentation. Zien has received 15 Emmy awards for his TV show “Sam the Cooking Guy,” has garnered over 2.6 million YouTube followers, and is the owner of Not Not Tacos (in Little Italy and Costa Mesa), Graze by Sam the Cooking Guy (in Little Italy), and Samburgers (in Little Italy, Seaport Village and coming soon to Costa Mesa).

Making a guest appearance is the one and only Chad Michaels. Known for winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season One and the producer of San Diego’s “Dreamgirls Revue,” Michaels will provide an unforgettable performance.

“Although we can’t be together in person, we look forward to bringing together our community partners, supporters and friends to virtually celebrate 30 years of Mama’s Day,” says Alberto Cortés, CEO, Mama’s Kitchen. “It’s already been a big year for Mama’s Kitchen as we just marked our 10 Millionth Meal milestone. We couldn’t reach these new heights without the support of the community and look forward to celebrating all who make our work possible at this year’s Mama’s Day.”

Admission tickets may be purchased online at mamaskitchen.org, as well as opportunity drawing tickets for the chance to win amazing prizes from Sycuan Casino Resort, Hyatt Regency La Jolla at The Aventine, local restaurants gift cards, and more.

Mama’s Day is sponsored by Hyatt Regency La Jolla at The Aventine and Sycuan Casino Resort. Sponsorships are still available. For more information on how to get involved, contact Silvia Dominguez at 619-233-6262 or silvia@mamaskitchen.org.