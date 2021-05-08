Virtual in-home spirit-tasting event May 14 raises funds to support Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

Join the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation for an exquisitely curated virtual in-home spirit-tasting event featuring delicious libations from award-winning distillery Cutwater Spirits, along with an interactive streaming program. The event will be held Friday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

“Raise Your Spirits for Crohn’s & Colitis” offers guests a sensational spirit-tasting experience with whimsical snack pairing. Enjoy captivating entertainment, an inspirational program, an enticing online auction, and exciting opportunity drawings, all from the comfort and safety of home. Funds raised will support critical IBD research occurring in Southern California and help provide education and support programs to those who need them most, including a camp for children with IBD.

There are a variety of tasting kits to explore, including VIP and deluxe options. Go to bidpal.net/rys21 to learn more about the event and secure your limited-edition kit.

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s mission is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.