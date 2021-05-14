Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas & Craft Booths set for May 15

The Encinitas Historical Society recently announced its next free guided Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Encinitas to be held on Saturday, May 15. The docent guided two-hour tour includes many points of historic interest such as the iconic boathouses, Cottonwood Creek, relocated historic buildings, and much more as participants wind their way through downtown Encinitas. The Encinitas Historical Society will also be hosting a selection of booths showcasing local arts and crafts on the grounds of the 1883 Schoolhouse.

Please meet at the historic one-room 1883 Schoolhouse located at 390 West F Street by 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Masks and acceptable social distancing will be required. Bring your camera, walking shoes, and a desire to learn more about the historic downtown Encinitas. Dogs are welcome. Stay afterwards and enjoy the local purveyors of magnificent handicrafts and relax in the gardens until 2 p.m. This tour is offered for free, but donations are gratefully accepted for the all-volunteer organization.