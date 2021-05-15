Voices for Children to host virtual event featuring panel of judges

Voices for Children will host its annual Judges’ Luncheon in a virtual format on Tuesday, June 1, from 12-1 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will discuss the complexities of the dependency system, the impacts of COVID-19 on children in foster care, and the role of court appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteers.

(Courtesy)

A panel of judges led by the Honorable Ana L. España, presiding judge of the San Diego Superior Court Juvenile Division, will share their perspectives on the needs of the community’s children in foster care and current issues impacting children’s well-being. The Honorable Lorna A. Alksne, presiding judge of the San Diego Superior Court, will moderate the panel.

CASA volunteer Kamla Topsey will share about her experience serving as a volunteer advocate for children in foster care. Topsey has advocated on behalf of three children since becoming a CASA in 2012.

Admission is free, but online registration is required to attend. To register, and for more information, visit the Voices for Children website at: www.speakupnow.org/judges-luncheon.

When a child enters the foster care system, a judge oversees the child’s case and makes decisions about their future. Under the oversight of the judge, children receive support from a variety of professionals, including social workers, attorneys, medical professionals, and others.

In addition, a CASA volunteer can be appointed by a judge to get involved in the life of a child, spend time with them, and advocate for their needs in court, school, and the community. A CASA is matched with one child or sibling set, providing individualized and consistent care and support for the child. By building a trusting relationship with a child, a CASA is able to help the judge understand the child’s situation and help inform decisions about their future. Voices for Children is the local nonprofit organization appointed by the court in San Diego and Riverside Counties to recruit and train CASA volunteers.

For more information about the event, contact Voices for Children at events@speakupnow.org.