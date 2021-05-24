Outdoor movies, kids happy hour this summer at One Paseo

With summer on the horizon and more time to enjoy outdoor fun and activities upon us, One Paseo is excited to announce multiple new seasonal offerings, including retail pop-ups, community events and family-focused fun. Here’s a peel at One Paseo’s summer lineup:

Moonlight Cinema

One Paseo is kicking off their summer with an outdoor movie series, Moonlight Cinema. The series will be offered every Saturday in June at 7p p.m. on One Paseo’s Lawn, behind Harland Brewery. The lineup includes Raya and the Last Dragon on June 5, Wonder Woman on June 12, Moana on June 19, and The Princess Bride on June 26. Be sure to get to the center early to enjoy dinner before the show, or grab takeout for a picnic during the movie. Harland Brewery will be offering their selection of craft brews for guests to enjoy during the show, and several restaurants will be offering specials to accompany the series. Remember to bring blankets and chairs!

Seasonal pop-ups

One Paseo is excited to welcome three seasonal pop-ups to the center this summer: Adobe by Jess Vargas, Aloha Collection , and Freda Salvador . Adobe, a locally based home decor and lifestyle brand will join One Paseo for the duration of the summer, launching on May 28 and remaining through Labor Day weekend. Popular California shoe brand Freda Salvador will also be featured at the center this summer, participating in a limited time pop-up on June 5. Aloha Collection, a beach accessory brand, will join the One Paseo roster starting June 7, and the pop-up will continue throughout the summer. Don’t miss your chance to stop by the center to shop these special partnerships, and keep an ear out for additional pop-ups that will be announced later in the summer.

Kid’s Happy Hour

One Paseo will be hosting a Kid’s Happy Hour, every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The weekly event series will feature family-friendly entertainment and snacks from One Paseo’s restaurants. The events will feature activities like puppets, bubbles, balloons, and storytelling and will kick off on June 3 with a Puppet Show with Joe Gandelman and snacks by Parakeet Cafe. The fun will continue on June 10 with a Magic Show with Dynamite Dave the Magician and snacks from Shake Shack. Additional activities and snack partners will be announced as the summer continues.