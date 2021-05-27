Memorial Day events in North County and beyond

Memorial Day ceremonies — in person and virtual — are slated across North County and in San Diego, even though many have been canceled because of the pandemic. Here are some events to remember and honor military members who died serving this country:

DEL MAR

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will hold its annual community Memorial Day service remembering fallen service members at 11 a.m. Monday virtually via Zoom. Lt. Col. Bart Slabbekorn will preach and a “memorial roll call” of community members who died in active service will be read. The service concludes with taps. Visit stpetersdelmar.net.

ESCONDIDO

The Escondido Veteran Coalition is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building/American Legion Escondido J.B. Clark Post 149 at 230 E. Park Ave. with lunch following at 1 p.m. on the patio. Lunch is free; donations are appreciated. Call (760) 745-1159.

FALLBROOK

A Memorial Day ceremony is at 11 a.m. Monday at the Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Drive, followed by lunch at Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1924, at 1175 Old Stage Road. Face masks are required; bring your own chair. Visit fallbrookvfw.org or call (760) 728-8784.

JULIAN

Memorial observance at 11 a.m. Monday at Julian Pioneer Cemetery, A Street at Farmer Road. After the ceremony, lunch will be served at American Legion Post 468 at 2503 Washington St. Call (760) 765-0126.

OCEANSIDE

The Veterans Association of North County holds a remembrance from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the VANC Resource Center, 1617 Mission Ave. Sgt. Maj. David Wilson will speak and there will be the annual Two Bell Ceremony and membership parade of wreaths. Reserve a seat at vanc.me/memorial-day-ceremony or call (760) 722-1277.

Eternal Hills Memorial Park will host a pre-recorded online Memorial Day remembrance service that will be available on its its Facebook page at 11 a.m. Monday. Visit facebook.com/eternalhillsmemorialpark.

The Mission San Luis Rey Parish holds a Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday at the Mission cemetery, 4050 Mission Ave. Health protocols will be followed; wear a mask. Call (760) 757-3250.

POWAY

Memorial Day ceremony is at 11 a.m. Monday at Dearborn Memorial Park, 14361 Tierra Bonita Road, sponsored by the Fleet Reserve Association Poway Branch 70. The event will include representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7907 in Poway, American Legion Post 479 in Poway and the Miramar branch of the Military Officers Association. Call (858) 679-1252.

SAN DIEGO

The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial, USS Intrepid Museum Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex, National Desert Storm War Memorial, Commemorative Air Force Museum and USO will honor the nation’s heroes in a live and online tribute event from noon to 1 p.m. Monday streamed live from Mount Soledad, 6905 La Jolla Scenic Drive S., La Jolla. The event will commemorate the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm and will honor Air Force Airmen First Class William Pitsenbarger, a Vietnam veteran posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor whose story was told in the movie, “The Last Full Measure.” Attendees and speakers include the film’s director, producer, airmen who served with Pitsenbarger, and Army soldiers Pitsenbarger saved. The event, hosted by National University’s director of Public Safety Outreach, and former news anchor, Marc Bailey, will include comments by military veterans and celebrities, Memorial Day video messages, musical performances, a wreath laying and missing-man flyby. Limited seating; come early. Health protocols will be observed. Visit memorialdaylive.com.

A virtual Memorial Day service sponsored by the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation will be offered online starting Thursday. The 25-minute presentation honors military and Veterans Affairs nurses who care for service members. Guest speakers include Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, chief of the Air Force Nurse Corps, and Miramar Young Marines Master Gunnery Sgt. Sophia Righthouse, who also serves as battalion sergeant major of the Young Marines 4th Battalion. There will not be a live service at Miramar National Cemetery this year. See the service at miramarcemetery.org.

The San Diego Master Chorale honors fallen members of the U.S. armed forces by performing a Memorial Day concert on the flight deck of the USS Midway, free for the public to view online Monday. The prerecorded patriotic musical program will be streamed across a variety of military broadcast channels. For broadcast times and channels, visit sdmasterchorale.org.

Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery hosts a Memorial Day service and Day of Remembrance online at 10 a.m. Monday at fortrosecransmemorialday.com.

SAN MARCOS

VFW Post 3795 will host a ceremony honoring deceased veterans at 10 a.m. Monday outside with opening prayer, national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and speakers. The ceremony concludes with Honor Bell’s Seven Tolls and taps, at the post, 212 W. Mission Road. Burgers and hot dogs will be served at about noon. Bring your own chairs. Masks are required when indoors or not seated. Call (760) 744-3795.

