Rotary Club of Del Mar to hold annual Chili & Quackers and Ducky Derby events live and virtual

The Rotary Club of Del Mar recently announced that the popular Chili & Quackers and Duck Derby events will bring the community together on Monday, June 7, at 5 p.m. The 9th annual Ducky Derby will be live and virtual for the first time ever. Prizes include cash and meals valued up to $800.

With Covid considerations in mind, the 9th annual community special event will again be a socially distanced Ducky Derby. Viewpoint Brewing Co. will host the live event. Virtual participation, from the comfort of your own skybox, will be via Facebook (Del Mar Rotary Club Facebook Page) and Zoom.

Live entertainment between races will feature close-up sleight-of-hand magician Skyler King who will perform up-close tricks that will astound audiences of all ages.

Viewing is free; Racing Ducks are available for purchase. Interested guests can join as an event sponsor, thereby contributing to Rotary Club of Del Mar for its charitable activities. The event website www.chiliandquackers.org is live to purchase Racing Ducks and to sign up for the Zoom link. For those attending Viewpoint, Rotary Club of Del Mar’s past president Don Fipps’s award-winning chili will be available for purchase along with other offerings as well as Viewpoint’s famous beer.

“The annual Chili and Quackers Ducky Derby is our largest FUNraising event of the year,” says Dugan Lamoise, president of the Rotary Club of Del Mar. This year the Ducky Derby will feature race “Cups” to benefit three fantastic community organizations: Rotary Club of Del Mar, Del Mar Lifeguard Association and the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Dieguito. Join the fun on Monday, June 7 at 5 p.m. at Viewpoint or via Zoom at 5:45 p.m. for the races.

For more information, a fun time, and information to purchase Racing Ducks, visit www.chiliandquackers.org.