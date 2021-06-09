Zero Waste Fair coming Saturday via live webinar

The sixth annual Zero Waste Fair will be presented as a virtual event this year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, hosted by nonprofit I Love A Clean San Diego County and the city of Encinitas.

Highlights include workshops for all ages, demonstrations and Q&A sessions on recycling, composting, environmental justice and how to achieve a low-waste lifestyle.

The free live webinar covers topics ranging from Composting at Home, Recycling Right and Living Zero Waste with the Zero Waste Family to Sustainable Fashion Q&A with life and style blogger Megan McSherry from ACTEEVISM and Environmental Initiatives at the city of Encinitas.

There will be presentations on environmental justice from the San Diego Urban Sustainability Coalition and Recycling through anaerobic digestion with EDCO along with Solutions to Food Waste with San Diego Food Systems Alliance.

According to I Love San Diego, an environmental nonprofit founded in 1954, it would take less than three weeks for the waste generated in San Diego County to fill up in SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley, and the stadium would be filled up with waste 18 more times in one year.

Participants across the county can learn what to do to conserve natural resources and reduce waste. Admission to the fair is free; donations are appreciated.

Registration is required at cleansd.org.

